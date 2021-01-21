Tottenham interested in signing England international to bolster attacking options

Tottenham are keen on signing Danny Ings from Southampton, with the striker stalling over an extension to his contract.

That’s what has been reported by The Sun, with the report claiming that Ings has the ambition of playing for a club of higher calibre than Southampton, even if the Saints have been flying high of late.

Ings has been one of the Premier League’s most prolific scorers over the last 18 months or so. With the England international due to turn 29 in the summer, you could forgive him for thinking it’s now or never in terms of playing in the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are keen to give him the opportunity to do that with them – assuming that they qualify in this season like no other we have seen before, of course.

With Carlos Vinicius only on-loan at Spurs from Benfica, it opens the door to another striker being acquired, with The Sun claiming that Jose Mourinho is a huge Ings admirer.

Seeing as he’ll only have 12 months left to run on his contract in the summer, you think this would be an astute bit of business from Spurs, should they be able to pull it off.