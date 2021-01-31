Fee agreed and medical set: Liverpool on the brink of bolstering stricken centre-back ranks with Ben Davies signing

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Liverpool have now agreed a £2m fee with Preston North End for Ben Davies, with a transfer to the Anfield outfit set to be sealed before the transfer deadline.

Percy now reports that a medical has now been set for Monday morning. The Telegraph’s full report from earlier on details that Sepp van den Berg will head to Deepdale on loan as part of the deal.

Liverpool have been in dire need of a centre-back recruit during the January transfer window and appear to have finally landed their man on the eve of the deadline – leaving it late and snagging a cut-price deal.

The relatively low fee for a 25-year-old player with vast experience in the Championship – having made 129 appearances at this level since the start of the 17/18 season – is no doubt due to the ace’s contract.

Davies is in the final sixth months of his deal, with speculation earlier this week suggesting that he was actually on the brink of sealing a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.

£2m fee now agreed. Medical in the morning #lfc https://t.co/Dun4WJvzfk — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2021

Jurgen Klopp needs another option at the heart of the defence with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez still sidelined with their serious knee injuries, whilst Joel Matip has unfortunately succumbed to his injury-proneness once more.

I detailed earlier that a swoop for Davies could actually be a masterstroke of sorts, landing a home-grown talent for this fee also leaves space for Virgil van Dijk to return to the squad as a non-homegrown player.