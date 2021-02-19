Though Real Sociedad’s La Liga form has tailed off after a fabulous start to the 2020/21 campaign, the Basque side were still expected to give Manchester United a tough time in the Europa League.

In the end, however, they were no match for the Red Devils who were rampant in Thursday night’s 4-0 victory.

Indeed, it was as accomplished a European performance as we’ve seen from United in recent times, and it’s no wonder that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all smiles at the end of the game.

Bruno Fernandes pulled the strings in midfield once again, with Eric Bailly a colossus at the back.

Dan James provided a fantastic outlet down La Real’s left side, capping his own performance with a late goal which surely finishes the tie as a contest despite the second leg still needing to be played.

All three were recognised for their contributions, being named in UEFA’s Europa League Team of the Week as a result.