Man United join Liverpool in considering transfer for stylish Premier League wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Everton wonderkid Jarrad Branthwaite.

Liverpool are also among his admirers as clubs take an interest in the 18-year-old, who is described as a stylish centre-back in a report on his future from the Daily Mail.

The teenager clearly looks to have a big future in the game and it will be intriguing to see what lies in store for him next after impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers this season.

Both United and Liverpool clearly need to strengthen at the back this summer, with the Mail noting that there is some question over the futures of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.

Although the Red Devils are keen to bring in a more proven defender, the Mail note that they may also build for the future and be tempted by a promising young talent like Branthwaite.

One imagines Man Utd would have an edge over Liverpool in this transfer battle as it’s very rare for the two Merseyside rivals to ever do business with each other.

Still, it perhaps shows how highly rated Branthwaite is if the Reds are even considering taking a look at him.

Jurgen Klopp also badly needs more centre-backs this summer after a nightmare season of injuries in that department.