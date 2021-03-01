Manchester United legend urges former club to recruit in striking department, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane name-dropped

Manchester United legend Mark Hughes has suggested that his former side need to sign a striker in the Harry Kane or Erling Haaland bracket if they want to reach the next level.

If you’d asked any Manchester United fan for his ambitions for this campaign at the start of the season, they would probably have been to finish inside the top four and secure Champions League football.

However, in a season like no other before, Man United were presented with an opportunity to take the ascendency in the race for the Premier League title, one that they failed to take advantage of.

You could be forgiven for thinking that Man United’s primary failure comes in the goal-scoring department, just as their toothless performance at Stamford Bridge proved.

Signing a new striker could be high on Ed Woodward’s list of priorities when the summer transfer window comes around, and club legend Mark Hughes, speaking on Sky Sports’ MNF show, has urged them to do so.

Hughes has, though, warned his club against cutting corners in their pursuit of a centre-forward. He wants them to sign a Harry Kane or an Erling Haaland – someone who would transform their forward line.

Watch Hughes’ full comments below…