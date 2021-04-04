“It’s so complicated” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on the Tottenham future of Harry Kane

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go Podcast‘, Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Kane is one of the best centre-forwards on the planet, and with Tottenham not showing any real promise of mounting serious challenges to win trophies, you wonder how long he’ll be prepared to stick it out in North London.

The issue from Kane’s perspective, if he did decide to leave, is that Daniel Levy is one of the most notoriously tough negotiators on the planet – and as reported by Transfermarkt – his contract still has over three years left to run.

If Kane were to allow his contract to run down, his prime years would be coming to an end, at which point securing a move to one of the biggest clubs on the planet, who will challenge for trophies year after year, will be more difficult.

For now, his stock is high, which probably concerns Spurs fans, with Jose Mourinho’s men in real danger of missing out on Champions League football once again.

Fear not, though, for speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is nothing advanced which could see Kane leave the club this summer.

“It’s so complicated to sign a player from Tottenham for an English club, because at the moment with Barcelona and Real Madrid there is nothing advanced or serious, so that’s why it’s better with Harry Kane at the moment.”

“There is nothing advanced and Tottenham will fight to keep the player and let’s see what happens in the coming months because at the moment there is still nothing, but for his contract if he’s going to stay this summer, I’m convinced that Tottenham will prepare something to start negotiation with Harry Kane on a potential new contract.”

Whether Kane will be willing to entertain another contract extension remains to be seen.