Chelsea star snubbed for FA Cup semi-final

Despite being fully fit, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly told striker Tammy Abraham that he will not be featuring for Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City.

The Blues are set to collide with league leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening with a place in this season’s FA Cup final up for grabs.

Despite getting off to a slow start, the decision to replace Frank Lampard with Tuchel earlier this year has so far proven to be a good one.

Still competing on three fronts, the Blues, who are not only hoping to secure a top-four domestic finish, also have two massive semi-finals before the campaign’s end.

Drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League’s semi-finals, Chelsea also face the mammoth task of outdoing Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

However, according to the Daily Mail, one player who has been told they will not be featuring is striker Abraham.

Despite being fully fit and available, the English forward is set to miss out – Tuchel’s decision to snub the striker is likely to put serval clubs on red alert ahead of the transfer window.

Saturday’s crucial FA Cup tie is scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm (UK time) and will be played at Wembley stadium.