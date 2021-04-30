On-loan Arsenal midfielder keen on move back to Spain, but not to re-join Real Madrid

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly preparing to leave Real Madrid.

Having spent back-to-back seasons on-loan with the Gunners, the Spanish playmaker is now considering his long-term future.

Although still a squad member of Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos, according to a recent report from AS, Ceballos is now preparing to leave the club permanently once his latest loan with Arsenal ends in the summer.

Having featured in 38 games, in all competitions, so far this season, undoubtedly, Ceballos has played an important role for Mikel Arteta.

However, as his time in London draws to a close, there are now growing suggestions that the 24-year-old could pursue a permanent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

AS claim that Ceballos does not want any more loan moves and will instead look to join a domestic Spanish rival should the opportunity to do so present itself.

Two clubs credited with having an interest in the midfielder is Real Betis and Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.