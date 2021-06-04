Menu

Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea and Bayern Munich in hunt for Altetico Madrid star

Things appear to hotting up in Spain after leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are in the running to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Despite helping his side lift the 2020-21 La Liga title, Niguez, 26, has endured a tricky season.

After losing his place in Diego Simeone’s side during the second half of the campaign, the Spanish midfielder now appears to be wanting to move on in favour of a new challenge.

The highly-rated midfielder’s current situation now appears to be attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Champions League holders Chelsea.

Romano claims that it is now entirely possible that the 26-year-old could leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this summer.

Describing Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s pursuit as an ‘open race’, Romano has also confirmed that Atletico Madrid are already in talks with a possible replacement.

Previously linked with both Leeds United and Liverpool, Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul now appears to be on the verge of teaming up with Simeone in the Spanish capital.

