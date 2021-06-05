Liverpool’s ‘good relationship’ gives edge over Manchester United and Arsenal in transfer battle

During a Liverpool Echo Q&A session, reporter Paul Gorst has provided insight into Liverpool’s pursuit of a new forward.

Liverpool, who were previously renown for having the most potent attacking line in world football, have seen two thirds of their famous attack fall below their usual standards.

While Sadio Mane was likely in the midst of a blip, Roberto Firmino, for all that he offers, has never been a striker that you can rely on to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Jurgen Klopp could be forgiven for thinking that he needs one this summer, with Patson Daka, RB Salzburg’s Zambian goal-machine, being a potential transfer target.

READ MORE: ‘His career is over’ – Liverpool reporter confirms player has ‘no future’ with the Reds as club look to sell

The Daily Star have claimed that Liverpool, along with Manchester United and Arsenal, are interested in signing the 22-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Paul Gorst, speaking during a Liverpool Echo Q&A session, has given Reds fans hope that their club will be able to get the deal done, too. Gorst told Liverpool fans the following:

“I am sure a new forward will be looked at. Daka and Watkins fit the profile in terms of age, mobility and potential, particularly Daka who is just 22. Liverpool have a good relationship with Salzburg too so that would certainly help.”

“Liverpool need another forward for my money and I expect Origi and/or Shaqiri to depart too.”

All that needs to be done now is for Liverpool to reach an agreement with RB Salzburg. That does, in truth, tend to be the difficult part. Let’s wait and see if FSG are willing to pay up.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news