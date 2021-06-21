Norwich City are reportedly joining Newcastle United in the race to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer this summer.

The Norway international has been strongly linked as a top target for Newcastle in recent times, but the Magpies want to speed things up if they want to win the race for his signature.

According to The Athletic, Norwich are also chasing a deal for Ajer, with the Canaries undoubtedly likely to be keen to strengthen their squad after winning promotion to the Premier League.

Ajer could be ideal to give Norwich a boost after the blow of losing star player Emi Buendia to Aston Villa recently.

Newcastle are surely the bigger name here so should have some advantage over a club likely to be battling to avoid heading straight back down to the Championship at the end of next season.