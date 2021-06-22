Premier League rivals expected to beat Arsenal to free-agent signing

It’s never easy to sign a backup for one of your most established players, as any incoming signing will need to accept that they are unlikely to play.

It’s clear that Kieran Tierney will start every game for Arsenal when he’s fit, but he does have some bad luck with injuries and it means Arsenal need to sign some kind of deputy who may have to play a decent chunk of games.

Any signing would either need to be a young player with the potential to push on or a veteran player who wants to step up to a bigger club, but Ryan Bertrand may now be on his way to Leicester City:

Expect Leicester City will win the race for Ryan Bertrand now. They are in pole position with Arsenal having been interested. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 22, 2021

This move has been in the works for a while as we reported a few months ago that he was stalling on a new deal because there was interest from Brendan Rodgers’ side, and he probably has a better chance of pushing for a regular starting spot with the Foxes.

He would’ve been a solid addition for Arsenal to fill a position of need and there’s the added bonus that a fee wouldn’t have been required, but it looks like they now need to look elsewhere.