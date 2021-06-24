Lorenzo Insigne reveals what Gennaro Gattuso has said about Tottenham Hotspur

Speaking to Football Italia just days before his country’s important Last 16 tie against Austria in this summer’s Euros, Italy attacker Lorenzo Insigne has lifted the lid on what former manager Gennaro Gattuso has said about Tottenham Hotspur.

Gattuso, former manager of Napoli, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy over the possibility of becoming the club’s next manager.

Following the recent departure of Jose Mourinho just over 10 weeks ago, Levy has been forced to sound out the Portuguese tactician’s long-term replacement.

Seemingly struggling to reach an agreement with Mourinho’s successor, one of the candidates to take over was Gattuso.

However, with talks starting then breaking down quickly, fans have been left to wonder what on earth is going on behind the scenes.

Speaking recently, Insigne has lifted the lid on what Gattuso thought of his talks with Levy’s London-based club.

“We’ve texted each other,” Insigne revealed, “He told me there was a bit of mess.

“But now I am focused on the Euros, while he’s on holiday so I am not going to ask him such questions.”