Reports claim Man United and Real Madrid have reached agreement for Raphael Varane

Following his country’s shock exit from this summer’s Euros 2020 at the round of last 16 stage, Frenchman Raphael Varane is now expected to join Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 domestic season.

Varane, 28, joined Real Madrid all the way back in 2021 following a £9m move from RC Lens.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital, the commanding Frenchman has gone on to feature in a whopping 360 matches, in all competitions.

READ MORE: Chelsea and Real Madrid both impressed by Italian defender following standout Euros campaign

However, with his contract set to expire in just 12-months time, there have been growing fears the 2018 World Cup winner could move on.

Although heavily linked in recent times with a switch to PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United, it how since been reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have won the race for the defender’s signature.

That’s according to El Chiringuito TV, who claims the Red Devils and Varane’s current club Real Madrid have reached a ‘total’ agreement for the world-class defender.

?”El ACUERDO entre el UNITED y el REAL MADRID por VARANE es total” La información de @PipiEstrada1 en #ChiringuitoSelección pic.twitter.com/58U31Y5IG1 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 29, 2021

It is expected that since Les Bleus’ dramatic exit from the Euros at the hands of Switzerland on Monday night, Varane’s impending move to Old Trafford is likely to quicken up.

Man United fans – do you think Varane would be a good partner for captain Harry Maguire? – Let us know in the comments.