Liverpool are being urged to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe by ex-Red Michael Thomas.

The former midfielder, who also played for Arsenal and Benfica, among others, has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about what Liverpool need in the summer transfer window.

Thomas thinks a signing like Mbappe is needed at Anfield, though he insists the club shouldn’t bring back Philippe Coutinho for a second spell.

MORE: Liverpool need to go “all-out” for Euro 2020 star

Responding to questions about recent transfer rumours linking Mbappe as a target for Liverpool, as per Marca and others, Thomas heaped praise on the young Frenchman, though he also expressed the view that he’d perhaps be more likely to choose a move to Real Madrid.

“Mbappe should be a target for anyone who could afford him,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “He is an absolutely immense talent who will only get better.

“I think the player himself has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid but he is very young and has plenty of years ahead of him. Liverpool still need reinforcements in attack.

“We have Harvey Elliot coming back in who is very exciting, and hopefully will get a chance, but a more senior player is also needed.”

When asked if Coutinho could be that player, Thomas made it clear he felt that ship had sailed.

Even though Coutinho was a star player for LFC in his first spell, he’s struggled in his time at Barcelona and Thomas thinks he no longer looks like he’d fit into Jurgen Klopp’s tactical set-up.

“I am not sure Coutinho would make it into the starting XI, given Klopp’s high energy tactical game, and would he be happy with a bit part role?” Thomas said.

“There are other players out there that can bring a new dimension to the team with considerably lesser wages, and we should focus more on them.”