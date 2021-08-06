Chelsea enter race to sign Lionel Messi

Following the shocking announcement that Barcelona has not been able to finalise Lionel Messi’s contract due to financial complications which now sees the attacker as a free agent, recent reports have suggested that alongside Paris-Saint Germain, Chelsea are also interested in signing the South American maestro.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claims that following Manchester City’s admission they will not be contenders to sign Messi, Chelsea has now emerged as possible contenders.

The Blues are expected to continue in their efforts to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, but AS believe that has not stopped them from approaching Messi with a view to understanding the Argentine’s plans.

Signing Messi will not be an easy task though, especially as recent reports suggest he is edging closer to linking back up with Neymar Jnr at Paris-Saint Germain.

Nevertheless, though, it has since been noted that despite their ongoing negotiations with other players, Chelsea, although outsiders, do remain possible candidates to become the Barcelona legend’s next club.