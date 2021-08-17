It wasn’t the best of starts for Newcastle United in their 2021/22 Premier League season opener against West Ham United.

Despite leading the game on two separate occasions, the Magpies couldn’t stop the claret and blue tide, and the hosts eventually ended up conceding four at St. James’ Park on an afternoon to forget.

Given how poor Newcastle were for long periods of the 2020/21 campaign, it doesn’t bode well, and the team were booed off at full-time.

A number of supporters weren’t at all surprised by such a poor showing, and host of the True Faith podcast, Alex Hurst, tweeted out an incredible stat after the game.

Yesterday Bruce’s #NUFC side conceded four goals at home for the third time inside 12 months Before he took over we hadn’t conceded 4 goals in a home league match for 6 years — Alex Hurst (@tfalex1892) August 16, 2021

It was the third time in the last 12 months that the Toon had conceded four times at home, whereas before Steve Bruce’s appointment, they hadn’t done so for the six previous seasons.

The size of the task that faces Bruce, given the little money he does have to spend in the transfer market, was always going to be tough.

With these Newcastle fans not behind their manager either, his task will surely become a whole lot more difficult.

Wow — Gareth Mason (@GarethM77195807) August 16, 2021

That’s because he is not very good at his job’ — LittleCloudOfSadness (@GeorYr72OVn) August 16, 2021