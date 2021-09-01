Attacker helped persuade Emerson Royal to join Tottenham Hotspur

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura played a huge role in the Londoners recently signing defender Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

Royal, 22, made the switch from La Liga to London during the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window, in a deal understood to be within the region of £22.5m.

The young Brazilian’s transfer probably took a lot of fans by surprise, especially considering Japhet Tanganga has enjoyed a hugely impressive start to the new 2021-22 campaign.

However, following recent confirmation that backup full-back Serge Aurier has seen his contract terminated, the club’s desire to bring in another right-back suddenly doesn’t seem so unnecessary and according to a recent report from The Athletic, Moura helped convince the 22-year-old to make the move.

It has been noted that prior to agreeing to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, Moura spoke with Royal and spoke highly of what life is like playing for Tottenham Hotspur – the Brazilian’s praise is understood to have boosted the club’s transfer chances.

Following the current international break, Royal will team up with his new Premier League side ahead of the remainder of the new 2021-22 season.