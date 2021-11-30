England Women and Ellen White smash 16-year-old win record in 20-0 victory over Latvia

England Women have smashed their previous 16-year-old win record after beating Latvia by a simply astonishing scoreline.

The previous record, set in 2005, was a 13-0 win over Hungary, but today that record was blown away thanks to England Women beating Latvia Women by 20 goals to nil.

In the two games England have played against Latvia in their World Cup qualifying campaign they have had an astronomical 121 shots at the Latvia goal, not facing a single one in reply.

It was also a record breaking night for Manchester City Women striker Ellen White, who became England’s all-time leading goalscorer following her hat-trick.

Her first goal inside six minutes saw her equal Kelly Smith’s record of 46. Her second three minutes later saw her eclipse the record before completing the hat-trick in the second half of what was her 101st cap for the national team.

With the win England maintain their 100% record in qualifying, scoring 33 times and conceding 0 so far.

England are now at the halfway point of their campaign but will not play another competitive fixture until April when they will face North Macedonia.

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

