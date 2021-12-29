Danny Welbeck playing is quite an irregular occurrence these days, but that didn’t stop him from producing another moment of quality.

Having only recently returned from injury the game prior, Welbeck came off the bench against Chelsea and produced a moment of magic to earn his team a massive point both for their hopes of progressing up the table but also a goal that could have massive ramifications for the title race.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man managed to arch his back and head into a position that made it possible for him to score a header into the near post corner.

The goal could leave Chelsea eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City, unless Brentford can salvage at least a point from their game with the Champions.

You can watch the full video below.