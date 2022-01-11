Once again, Newcastle United have been shown in no uncertain terms just how difficult it’s going to be to get deals for top players over the line in this January’s transfer window.

It’ll be interesting to revisit things in the future if and when the Magpies get to where they want to be.

You can bet that every player and their representatives will be hammering down the doors at St James’ Park if that eventuality comes to pass, though if the board are canny enough, they’ll give a polite thanks but no thanks, just as they themselves are receiving at present.

Being second from bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season long isn’t the best way for Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley to be selling the club, but there is a vision there.

Kieran Trippier has clearly bought into that, but the North East giants need many, many more high-quality exponents to join him.

What must be even more annoying is when the club have gone the extra mile to meet the demands of potential signings, only for them to still turn Newcastle down.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Sport Witness, Marcelo Brozovic wanted an extortionate €8m a season to leave Internazionale.

Newcastle acceded to his wishes and the, apparently, were turned down owing to the player’s desire to ‘continue at higher levels.’

There’s little more that the club can do at this point other then open dialogue with as many potential signings as possible, and hope that a handful are willing to make a leap of faith.

At least the long-suffering Magpies fans can see the board aren’t sitting on their laurels.