Manchester United player ratings: Bruno Fernandes MOTM but trio only score 5/10

It was another disappointing result for Manchester United as they let a 2-0 lead slip late on against Aston Villa last night.

The Red Devils looked in a strong position to take all three points after two goals from Bruno Fernandes, but then two goals in the space of four minutes from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho earned the home side a draw.

Here are our Man Utd player ratings after yesterday’s thrilling encounter at Villa Park…

David de Gea (6) – Solid enough for most of the game, but couldn’t produce his usual brilliance to keep out either of the two Villa goals.

Diogo Dalot (5) – Not too convincing at right-back, with Villa left-back Lucas Digne seeming to target him with reasonable success, while both Villa goals came from Dalot’s side.

Alex Telles (6) – A decent performance that suggests he’s worth starting ahead of the out-of-form Luke Shaw, albeit with a slightly generous assist award.

Raphael Varane (7) – Not really at fault for United’s late collapse, Varane looked calm and assured for most of the game and is clearly the team’s stand-out defender.

Victor Lindelof (6) – Solid for most of the game, but still just slightly off the pace when it mattered most.

Fred (7) – A strong midfield display from Fred, who seems to be adapting well to Ralf Rangnick’s pressing game, with his high-energy approach crucial to the second United goal.

Nemanja Matic (5) – Just not quite up to scratch in this game, with the ageing Serbian struggling with the pace and energy of Villa’s midfield.

Bruno Fernandes (8) – Back to his best with two well-taken goals that looked set to be bagging MUFC the three points. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

Mason Greenwood (6) – A threatening option in United’s attack, but his decision-making wasn’t quite right on the day as he failed to really do as much damage as expected.

Anthony Elanga (6) – Impressive from the youngster on a rare Premier League appearance, with a shot saved, and a direct style that gave Villa plenty to think about.

Edinson Cavani (5) – Not his best game, but Cavani was also slightly starved of quality service at times.

Subs:

Jadon Sancho (4) Jesse Lingard (N/A) Donny van de Beek (N/A)