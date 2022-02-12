Currently in fourth position in the Premier League, West Ham are going well under David Moyes once again.

Into the fifth round of the FA Cup by the skin of their teeth, and also ready to restart their Europa League journey again, there’s every reason to believe that this could be another successful season for the Hammers.

Much of their success has been down to a stable defence, a hard-working midfield and a potent attack. All mixed together expertly by Moyes.

Those teams around them in the English top-flight do have games in hand, so they’re going to have to work extra hard to remain in fourth place by the end of the season.

One star has been a consistent success throughout Moyes’ time in charge, and, as Football Insider report, could be about to sign a new long-term deal which will surely delight the London Stadium faithful.

Declan Rice won’t talk about his own future, but it’s his midfield colleague, Tomas Soucek, that appears ready to commit himself to the West Ham cause.

Should Rice eventually move on, maybe as quickly as this summer, the East Londoners can’t possibly countenance losing Soucek as well.

A dominant force both as a tough-tackling midfielder and as an aerial presence in attack, he will most likely be the glue that holds the team together if Rice does depart.

Perhaps Soucek being secured, as well as another European campaign being on the horizon, could even tempt Rice into reconsidering a potential move away.