Chelsea trolled for over-the-top celebrations of “nonsense” competition

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has absolutely ripped into Chelsea for the way they celebrated winning the Club World Cup.

The Blues earned a narrow win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the competition, and the club’s fans will be thrilled to have won every single trophy on offer during Abramovich’s reign.

Burley is having none of it, though, as he brutally mocked the celebrations by reminding Chelsea how far behind Manchester City they are in a competition that really matters – the Premier League.

Watch the rant in full below as Burley goes on to suggest most Chelsea fans are glory supporters anyway…

"As they're off celebrating like they've won the World Cup, Manchester City are racking up a 16 point lead on Chelsea where it really matters: the Premier League. … I don't buy £100M strikers to win the bloody Club World Cup." – @CraigBurley ? pic.twitter.com/jJd3SllnD0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2022

While this is slightly over the top from Burley – after all, surely teams are going to celebrate winning a trophy? – he also has a point about the quality of this competition, which is a bit of a glorified friendly tournament.

Of course, Chelsea shouldn’t care about that, as they’re just playing in it due to qualifying after winning the Champions League, so why not enjoy it?

Still, it’s true that it’s not really a competition with much value, and it might be worth thinking about reforming it to make it more interesting in the future.