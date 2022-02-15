Ralf Rangnick’s stance on possibly becoming permanent Manchester United manager

Ralf Rangnick would reportedly welcome the chance to become the permanent Manchester United manager once his spell as interim boss comes to an end.

The German tactician has done decent work at Man Utd so far, even if his style hasn’t completely won everyone over, and it seems it can’t be ruled out that he’ll end up managing the team beyond this campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to The United Stand this morning, Romano made it clear that a decision on the next Red Devils manager has not been made yet, with some figures at the club favouring Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and others preferring Erik ten Hag of Ajax.

Interestingly, it seems Rangnick can’t be ruled out either…

Ralf Rangnick would love to keep his job and be #mufc permanent manager but the club want to be 100% sure on the next appointment. Man United 'need a shock, they need something different, something fresh’. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 15, 2022

Rangnick is highly rated in the game, but he perhaps seems better suited to an upstairs role at Old Trafford, which was the original plan for him after this season.

MUFC need to make up their minds soon, as it’s clear that they’d be heading in very different directions depending on whether they go for Pochettino, Ten Hag, or stick with Rangnick.