Tottenham expected to be back in for Arsenal transfer target after previous €95m bid

Tottenham are reportedly expected to come back in for the potential transfer of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The Argentina international was a €95million target for Spurs last year, with the club working hard to try to bring him to north London, only for the deal to fail to materialise.

Now, however, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport has cast doubts over Martinez’s future, with both Tottenham and Arsenal mentioned as likely suitors for the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen how much Martinez would cost, but one imagines it could still take something similar to the €95m figure being talked about last summer.

Tottenham could do with a striker like this amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future, while Antonio Conte would surely relish working with his former player again.

The pair worked well together at Inter, and Conte will be eager to see THFC show some ambition in the transfer market this summer.