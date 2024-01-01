Chelsea have been linked with an interest in signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t convinced by these latest transfer rumours.

The Blues could do with strengthening up front in the near future after a difficult first season at the club from Nicolas Jackson, while Armando Broja has also struggled to establish himself in the first-team after some injury problems.

Still, Romano has told CaughtOffside, as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that he expects Inter will keep hold of Martinez, and also tie the Argentina international down to a new contract, so it doesn’t sound like Chelsea have much of a chance of bringing him to Stamford Bridge any time soon.

Martinez is an elite attacking talent who could surely shine in the Premier League, but it seems that any links with him now need to be taken with a pinch of salt as the reliable and trustworthy Romano fully expects him to stay at the San Siro.

Discussing the Martinez to Chelsea links, Romano said: “Lautaro Martinez is a great player so we can always expect to see some stories about him on the market, with the latest being that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is increasingly keen on him.

“I’m afraid I don’t have anything very positive for Chelsea fans on this one, though! Everything I’m hearing is that Lautaro is going to sign a new deal at Inter shortly.

“He’s key player for Inter, I don’t see him leaving the club, and at the moment this is not part of the club’s plans at all as they will agree on new contract soon.”