Arsenal transfer target looks a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta, says journalist

There could be “legs” to the recent Arsenal transfer rumours linking them with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

The Uruguay international has impressed a great deal so far this season, and there seems a very obvious need for him at the Emirates Stadium following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January.

Arsenal also face worries over Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom will be out of contract in the summer, and Paxton has discussed the possibility of Nunez being brought in to replace these players.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of CaughtOffside TV, Paxton said that he thinks there could be something behind the Nunez links, as he’s a technically sound player and good finisher who fits the profile of the kind of player Mikel Arteta wants to have at the club.

“I’ve seen him play a few times,” Paxton said. “I can see him being a feasible option for a number of reasons really. He’s 22, Arteta is notoriously building a young exciting squad.

“He’s a real focal point up front with a great record this season. A bit of a physical presence as well, not a big lump up front, but technically sound and someone who’d fit in. I think that one has legs and looks a good option for Arsenal.”