Video: Manchester United legend responds to rumours he wants to become assistant manager

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists he is not hoping to return to the club as assistant manager, despite a report from Stretty News claiming that he and fellow ex-Red Devil Robin van Persie were interested in the job.

Ferdinand took to his official YouTube channel to respond to the speculation, insisting it’s not true, and that now is not the time for him to take on a role at Old Trafford.

See below as Ferdinand clears up the claims over his potential return to Man Utd, and discusses the possible appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club’s next manager…

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham on verge of agreeing transfer deal for France star
Arsenal legend says “incredible” potential signing “improves the squad” but raises one concern
All parties give green light for Liverpool to beat Arsenal & Man Utd to forward transfer

Ferdinand was a world class player in some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams, and it would be intriguing to see if he could one day have something to offer as a coach, whether at United or somewhere else.

More Stories Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.