Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists he is not hoping to return to the club as assistant manager, despite a report from Stretty News claiming that he and fellow ex-Red Devil Robin van Persie were interested in the job.

Ferdinand took to his official YouTube channel to respond to the speculation, insisting it’s not true, and that now is not the time for him to take on a role at Old Trafford.

See below as Ferdinand clears up the claims over his potential return to Man Utd, and discusses the possible appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club’s next manager…

Ferdinand was a world class player in some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams, and it would be intriguing to see if he could one day have something to offer as a coach, whether at United or somewhere else.