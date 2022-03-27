“It’s a scam and a mercenary” – former PSG star wants Messi out, slams club’s South American players

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen has launched an extraordinary attack on Lionel Messi after his poor first season in France.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, but he’s not looked anything like the player that lit up the Nou Camp for so many years since his move to the French capital.

Rothen is clearly far from impressed by Messi, and generally seems unhappy with a number of the South American players the club have had down the years.

The outspoken pundit may want to be careful stereotyping players in this way, but he seems to think Messi is the latest part of a long-running trend at PSG.

“It’s a scam and a mercenary,” Rothen said on RMC.

“There was never a love affair with PSG. For everyone’s sake, he should leave in June.

“I’m shocked. He’s not the only one who’s been working like this for a few years. We’ve recently seen South Americans raise their voices, be in bad shape and not play.”

Messi would surely be welcomed back to Barcelona, even if things haven’t worked out for him at PSG.

Barca boss Xavi recently hinted he’d welcome the legendary forward back to the club if possible.

When asked if Messi would be welcomed back at the club, Xavi said: “He is the best in history and he’ll always be welcome at Barcelona.

“As long as I’m coach, it doesn’t matter if he wants to come here every day. I think we owe him a huge amount.

“He has a contract with PSG and there is little we can say. Like whether he wants to come here every day to watch the training sessions and talk to the coach. What he has given us is priceless.”