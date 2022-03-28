Tottenham star posts cryptic message on Snapchat, hinting he’s not being valued

Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn has hinted that he’s unhappy at the club, posting an interesting message on his Snapchat.

Bergwijn took to Snapchat, to post a photo of a Lamborghini in poor condition, with the caption: “No matter how precious you are, if you are not in a place that values you, you are nothing,” as seen in the photo below.

Bergwijn could be hinting that he’s being unfairly treated at Tottenham, and is not being valued as he should be.

The Netherlands international recently scored a brace for his country, but has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

With the signing of Dejan Kulusevski, Bergwijn has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham.

