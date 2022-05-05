Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could reportedly turn to Tottenham Hotspur to make his first big-name signing.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the soon-to-be-former Ajax boss is keen to sign winger Steven Bergwijn.

Ten Hag is understood to have tried to sign the 24-year-old attacker multiple times during his time with Ajax.

However, with the Red Devils boasting better finances, as well as the lure of the Premier League, it is fair to say the 20-times league winners would be much better placed to succeed where Ajax failed.

Part of The Athletic’s report reads: “One solution could come from within the Premier League, with incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag a fan of Bergwijn.

“Ten Hag has been Ajax boss during their multiple attempts to sign the player, though there is nothing concrete from United at this point.

“There is interest from more English clubs and continental Europe’s other big leagues.”

Since joining Spurs from PSV two years ago, Bergwijn has gone on to score eight goals and provide a further 10 assists in 80 matches, across all competitions.