Tottenham in three-way battle with PL rivals for winger transfer

Tottenham are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer.

The experienced Belgian wide-man looks likely to be part of a possible clear out at Atletico this summer, following a disappointing season in which they never really challenged for the La Liga title.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham seem to be showing the strongest interest in Carrasco, though Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also mentioned as suitors for the 28-year-old.

It remains to be seen who could win the race for Carrasco’s signature, but it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League.

Spurs have already got Ivan Perisic on his way to the club next season, but further additions out wide could be useful for Antonio Conte.

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with Tottenham by football.london, so Carrasco could be an alternative for the north Londoners if that move doesn’t work out, or he could replace Saint-Maximin at St James’ Park if the deal does go ahead.

