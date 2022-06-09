Manchester United and Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of 19-year-old striker

Manchester United and Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Premier League pair have both showed an interest in Ekitike in recent months according to ESPN, with Manchester United reportedly making an enquiry. Newcastle have also been heavily linked to the striker, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle could begin to pursue other targets, after Ekitike’s team delayed talks between the two clubs, as seen in the tweet below.

Manchester United and Arsenal should be hunting for a striker this summer.

Ekitike may have delayed talks with Newcastle after deciding against a move to the North East of England. Manchester United and Arsenal will both be in the hunt for strikers this summer, and the aforementioned clubs could now swoop in for the Reims forward.

Manchester United only have one recognised first-team striker at the club, with Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring. With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, a 19-year-old striker like Ekitike could be the perfect signing.

Arsenal are in a similar position, with Alexandre Lacazette recently joining Lyon. The attraction of European football could give Manchester United and Arsenal an advantage over Newcastle, despite the striker planning talks to join Eddie Howe at St James Park.

