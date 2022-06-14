Man City could bank £200m from player sales, including Arsenal & Chelsea transfer targets

Manchester City could reportedly bank as much as £200million from player sales this summer, with targets for Arsenal and Chelsea looking likely to be available.

City yesterday announced the signing of Erling Haaland, and further signings could be on the way, with Football Insider reporting that the Premier League champions have made a bid for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

So it could be wise for City to offload some players as well to balance the books, with the Telegraph explaining that big names like Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be on the way out of the Etihad Stadium, potentially raising around £200m.

The report notes that Jesus has been linked with Arsenal, as has Zinchenko, while Chelsea seem to be one of the names in the frame to sign Sterling.

It doesn’t seem ideal for City to strengthen two Premier League rivals like this, but one imagines Pep Guardiola will feel sufficiently confident in the strength of his own squad so as not to see it as a major worry.

Jesus could be ideal for Arsenal’s needs up front, though on his own he’s probably not quite enough to turn Mikel Arteta’s side into serious title contenders, even if it might boost their top four hopes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could be more of a threat to City in the title race, especially if they add goals to their side with a deal for Sterling.

