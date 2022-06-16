Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

The 21-year-old suffered relegation with Burnley last season, but he could be on his way back to the Premier League this summer. That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim Leeds, Aston Villa, and Wolves are all interested in the Irish defender.

James Tarkowski has already left Burnley following their relegation, and there’s no doubt he will be the only player departing the Championship club. Despite not being good enough to stay in the league, some of Burnley’s squad do still have the capabilities of playing in the Premier League.

Game time may be limited at Aston Villa, after they brought in former Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. Leeds and Wolves may be his better options, with the former struggling last season, and the latter losing Romain Saiss, who was often utilised in defence.

Leeds survived the drop on the final day, so there’s no doubt Jesse Marsch will be looking for defensive reinforcements this summer. Luke Ayling often had to play out of position in the middle of the defence due to injuries, so even bringing in Collins for squad depth could be a smart move.