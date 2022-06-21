£26m Spurs star could have deal in place to leave by the end of the week

Ajax are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn and a deal for the Dutchman is getting closer following developments.

This is according to Football Insider, who are reporting that a breakthrough in talks is believed to be close and all parties are increasingly confident a deal could be in place by the end of this week.

The Dutch side has been raided by clubs this summer and have lost some of their biggest stars, with the latest set to be Sebastien Haller, who looks set to sign for Borussia Dortmund reports ESPN. This would prompt Ajax to push harder for Bergwijn, who Spurs are willing to sell but won’t drop their £26million asking price states Football Insider.

This valuation looks like it could now be met after Ajax completes the deal with Dortmund for Haller. The Dutch champions wanted Bergwijn during the winter window and the Dutchman came close to joining but a deal between the two clubs could not be agreed.

This won’t be the case this time around as this deal is beneficial to both clubs. Ajax gets their new forward whilst Tottenham will get more cash to invest into their squad and continue the impressive summer they are having so far.