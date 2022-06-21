Liverpool reportedly set the asking price for Takumi Minamino at £17million, which has put off potential suitors so far.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 on a four-year contract for £7.7 million (Transfermarkt).

The Japanese international spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Southampton, where he scored 2 goals in 10 appearances.

Last season, the 27-year-old played as a fringe player for Liverpool, making 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 and assisting with 1.

With that being said, it is unsurprising that Minamino is looking for more game time elsewhere, and it appears the winger could do so with a bitter taste in his mouth when he told Japanese outlet Sanspo:

“Many of the games I played weren’t of interest to anyone,”

“Even if I left the results, there wasn’t much response. I was trying to inspire myself to prove my worth, and I was doing personal training other than team training.

“I was thinking that I would leave something behind when I went to the match mentally.

“And I felt motivated by regret and anger every day. I’ve never had this much time as a player. It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings.”

However, it has been reported by Goal that although Minamino is wanted by a host of clubs, including Southampton, Monaco and Leeds United, the asking price of £17million is likely to be a stumbling block.

The report goes on to say that the attacker has received no official offers at this stage.

Let’s hope for Minamino’s sake that he can get more game time next season, wherever that may be.