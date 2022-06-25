Chelsea are considering offering two players in a deal to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge.

Rice spent some time during his youth days at Chelsea, and his former club are exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Stamford Bridge this summer. The England international has developed into a key player for both club and country, and is highly regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

According to 90min, Chelsea recently submitted an offer to West Ham to sign Rice, which was swiftly rejected. However, they are now planning to come in with another offer, offering two players as part of the deal.

Those two players are Armando Broja and Ross Barkley. West Ham have expressed their interest in Broja this year, and with Michail Antonio reaching the latter stages of his career, David Moyes could be in the market for a striker.

Offering Barkley, however, seems like a desperate attempt of securing a deal. The former Everton man has struggled to find any sort of form since joining Chelsea, and it’s difficult to see West Ham having any sort of interest in the midfielder.

The Hammers appear to be holding out for a significant fee, as understandably, they don’t want to lose their talisman.