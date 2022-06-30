Insider now thinks PIF could be set to sell ‘amazing’ NUFC regular

Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie could reportedly both be heading out of Newcastle United.

The Magpies have made plenty of changes since their wealthy new owners purchased the club last year, signing big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes back in January, and Sven Botman this summer.

Still, players could also be heading out of St James’ Park, according to journalist Sean Casey.

He said: “From what I’ve got, there’s going to be an overhaul of the goalkeeping department. Woodman will go, Gillespie will go and Darlow will go.

“If the price is right, you might see Dubravka go as well and they might bring in one or two young goalkeepers.”