Man City have replacement lined up if they sell Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Manchester City would reportedly look at Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry to replace Raheem Sterling if he ends up leaving for Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League champions are apparently admirers of Gnabry, and Sterling’s exit could lead to a battle with rivals Manchester United for the Germany international’s signature, according to the Sun.

Gnabry has been a world class performer at the Allianz Arena, and it would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League after his disappointing spell at Arsenal as a youngster.

Now 26 years of age and a vastly improved player, Gnabry could take English football by storm, and looks like a fine fit for Pep Guardiola’s City team.

Sterling’s departure could be a blow for City, even if they have numerous other options in attack, and Gnabry would certainly be a perfect candidate to fill that void.

Chelsea fans will hope that City eyeing up possible replacements for Sterling is a sign that the England international could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has been a world class performer in recent years and seems ideal to help Chelsea revamp their struggling attack after a lack of form from the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.