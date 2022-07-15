Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Arsenal star Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has failed to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal since joining the club as a youngster from Charlton Athletic. The 18-year-old has impressed during his time with the Arsenal youth teams, but he could be on his way to their Premier League rivals this summer.

That’s according to journalist Freddie Paxton in the tweet below, who claims that Hutchinson is set to join Chelsea this summer.

True: Omari Hutchinson is set to leave Arsenal to join Chelsea. There are further departures expected from the u23s. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022

The tweet from Paxton claims he is expecting more departures from Arsenal’s youth setup this summer, which will be worrying news for fans at The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has instilled a philosophy at the club focusing heavily on younger players, but if they begin to allow some of their young talent to leave to their Premier League rivals, it’s a step in the wrong direction.

Often academy players from the elite Premier League clubs will leave to pursue a career in the lower leagues of English football, but if a club like Chelsea are willing to sign Hutchinson, then it’s a sign that the 18-year-old is a talented youngster.