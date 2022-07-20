Chelsea ‘fighting’ to keep striker admired by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea do not want to lose striker Armando Broja to rivals West Ham.

That’s according to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Blues are ‘fighting’ to keep the 20-year-old forward.

West Ham are interested in signing the Albanian as back-up for the club’s only recognised striker Michail Antonio, who scored 13 goals across all competitions last season.

Armando Broja could be on his way to West Ham.

Broja, who is admired by Thomas Tuchel, had a really strong 2021-22 season while out on loan with Southhampton, scoring six goals in 15 domestic games, seemingly catching David Moyes’ eye in the process.

The hard-working youngster brings speed and strength in the final third of the pitch, much like Antonio – perfect for a counter-attacking team such as West Ham.

However, with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku currently at the San Siro following his loan deal with Inter Milan, Tuchel may wish to keep Broja around rather than spending big on another forward signing.

