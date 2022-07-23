Chelsea star’s future relies on Kounde’s destination

Barcelona are in the advanced stages of signing Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta but the transfer is on standby due to the Catalan side’s pursuit of Jules Kounde.

According to Todofichajes, once Chelsea sign the Sevilla defender they will agree to release Azpilicueta to the Spanish giants but with Barca not out of the race for the Frenchman, what the future holds for the Chelsea captain now is unknown.

The Spaniard has been linked with Barcelona for some time now and 32-year-old’s plan has always been to play for Xavi’s side during the coming season but his future solely depends on the future of Kounde, as the Blues might not sell their captain to the Catalan side if they hijack another signing.

Azpilicueta will be a cheap signing for Barcelona and would provide cover at both centre-back and right-back. According to Todofichajes, the 32-year-old will earn around €5m a year in Spain and will sign a two-year contract with an option of a third.

The defender’s team already considers him a Barcelona player and Todofichajes states that it could be official in the next few days. However, the developments in the Kounde race overnight may have an influence on this timeline.