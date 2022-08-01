Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names three Man United players likely to be loaned out

Manchester United are expected to complete more summer transfer business before the window closes at the start of next month.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, have already made three new signings. Defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia both joined for a combined cost of £64m (Transfermarkt) with former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, who arrived on a free transfer, completing the trio of signings.

However, while the 20-time league winners try and continue their summer spending spree by convincing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong to swap Spain for England, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club could also see multiple players move the other way.

Although United still have a lot of work to do to offload players surplus to requirements, when it comes to younger players, loan moves are far more likely, and easier to conclude.

Discussing the possibility of United sanctioning three loan moves, Romano, who wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column, said: “I believe there’s a good chance Tahith Chong, Facundo Pellistri, and Amad Diallo will all go on loan this summer.”

All three wide-attackers spent last season out on loan and while none particularly impressed, the new 2022-23 season will give the trio another chance to convince ten Hag that they belong at Old Trafford.