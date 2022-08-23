Leicester City have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving from Lille. The Ivorian arrived at Arsenal with plenty of hope from the fans at The Emirates, but has struggled to find regular game time.

Pepe signed for Arsenal for a fee of £72m, according to Sky Sports, a figure which could have heaped unnecessary pressure on the 27-year-old.

Now, according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Leicester City have joined Nice in the race to sign Pepe this summer.

After such an impressive start, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli performing exceptionally in attack, there’s a good chance Arsenal would allow Pepe to leave the club this summer.

Pepe wasn’t involved in the latest Arsenal squad to face Bournemouth, adding more fuel to the rumours that he could be leaving in the coming days.

Selling to a Premier League rival may not be of interest to Arsenal, but Leicester could be desperate to secure Pepe this summer. Brendan Rodgers is yet to strengthen his squad so far this transfer window, with only a few days remaining.