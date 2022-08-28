Medical today, contracts to be signed as Chelsea close in on £75million transfer

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is reportedly edging ever closer to completing his £75million transfer to Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the young Frenchman is preparing to undergo his medical with Chelsea later today, as well as sign his contracts with the Blues.

See the tweet below from Romano for the latest details on Fofana’s move to Chelsea…

This follows Romano also tweeting yesterday that Fofana would be on his way from Leicester to Chelsea for a fee of £75m…

Chelsea fans will surely be thrilled by this news in what has been a long summer in terms of fixing their defence.

Plenty of names have been linked with CFC since the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Kalidou Koulibaly looking promising since he joined from Napoli, but with further additions needed.

Fofana has impressed at Leicester and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club, as so many players at the King Power Stadium have done down the years.

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell also moved from Leicester to Chelsea, while the Foxes also lost star names like Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

