Medical today, contracts to be signed as Chelsea close in on £75million transfer

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is reportedly edging ever closer to completing his £75million transfer to Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the young Frenchman is preparing to undergo his medical with Chelsea later today, as well as sign his contracts with the Blues.

See the tweet below from Romano for the latest details on Fofana’s move to Chelsea…

Wesley Fofana medical as new Chelsea player has been scheduled today, as expected – the main part will be completed in the next hours, contracts will be signed also on player side right after. ??? #CFC Chelsea and Leicester agreed fee since Friday – here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9jkZe5rBRe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

This follows Romano also tweeting yesterday that Fofana would be on his way from Leicester to Chelsea for a fee of £75m…

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. ?? #CFC Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. pic.twitter.com/lO31M5firj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be thrilled by this news in what has been a long summer in terms of fixing their defence.

Plenty of names have been linked with CFC since the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Kalidou Koulibaly looking promising since he joined from Napoli, but with further additions needed.

Fofana has impressed at Leicester and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club, as so many players at the King Power Stadium have done down the years.

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell also moved from Leicester to Chelsea, while the Foxes also lost star names like Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and Harry Maguire to Manchester United.