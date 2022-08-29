Everton transfer in danger of falling through as player’s termination demands cause problems

Everton’s move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gana Gueye is in danger of collapsing.

The midfielder looked set to return to Merseyside having already agreed personal terms with the Toffees and the deal is said to be ready and in place but is waiting on PSG’s approval.

The French club want to part ways with Gueye, who is trying to cancel his contract at the club to enable him to complete the move to Everton, but there has now been a twist in the transfer.

According to Football Insider, PSG are currently unwilling to meet Gueye’s financial demands in order for him to leave ahead of Deadline Day, which could now leave Everton under pressure to recruit a new midfielder before the end of the window.

Frank Lampard has already brought in Amadou Onana from Lille but wants to add more strength to the key area of the pitch.

Everton surely have alternatives lined up for the role but will be hoping not to have to go near them as there is still plenty of time for this sitaution to sort itself out between now and the end of Deadline Day.