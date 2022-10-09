Video: Aaronson goes on incredible run before opening Leeds goal

Leeds United have taken the lead over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park thanks to a Pascal Struijk goal but the star of the show was Brenden Aaronson who went on an incredible run before the opening goal. 

Jesse Marsch’s team have started the match on top and are looking to put an end to their four-match winless run in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side have made the perfect start with the opening goal coming after Leeds’ Aaronson dribbled past several Palace players before hitting the post.

The ball came back out to Struijk who slotted the ball home, which can be seen below.

