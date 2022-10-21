Insider says Leeds are embarrased by one Orta signing

Presenter and Leeds United fan Conor McGilligan has shockingly claimed that the Whites are too ’embarrassed’ to drop striker Rodrigo due to the high transfer fee they paid for him two years ago.

Rodrigo, 31, has been with the Whites since he moved from Valencia in 2020 for a transfer fee of around £30m.

Despite arriving at Elland Road tipped to become one of the league’s most efficient forwards, the 31-year-old has massively underwhelmed and largely failed to impress.

Scoring just 17 goals in 72 appearances, across all competitions, the former Spain international is a long way short of the form that earned him such a big move to the Premier League.

Despite his lacklustre performances though, the former La Liga star still seems to be a big part of Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans, which has been echoed by the fact he has started eight of the Whites’ first 10 league games this season.

However, McGilligan believes the only reason the experienced striker is still racking up minutes is that the club are too stubborn to admit the player’s transfer hasn’t worked out.

“For me, Rodrigo is just not at it,” McGilligan said on the ‘One Leeds Fan Channel.

“I’ve never thoroughly rated him. I think he’s a technically gifted player, but it’s never worked with him at Leeds United.

“I think we’re trying to shoehorn him into something because the club are almost embarrassed that they broke their record fee and shoehorn nearly 30 million quid into this transfer and have been trying to get it working.

“I don’t see where this is going to ever work. I really don’t. I don’t get where you put him. Eight? No. 10? No. Up front? No.”